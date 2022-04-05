Cristiano Ronaldo paid his partner Georgina Rodriguez 100 thousand euros a month to take care of their children

in this matter, CR7 He didn’t get everyone’s attention for breaking some records or having a great turnout. It turned out that the Portuguese striker makes monthly payments to his partner, Georgina Rodriguez100 thousand euros for the expenses and care of his children.

The pairing of Ronaldo and Georgina is one of the most famous for both the media presence and release of the documentary.i’m georgina” Feather NetflixWhere the Argentine model reveals her daily life, what her life is like as a model and what it means to have a family with a Portuguese football player.

The Manchester United striker is the father of four children: Cristiano Jr., Eva and Matteo, all three by surrogacy. They have a fourth daughter, Alana, the latter being the only child they had with …