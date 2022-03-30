Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Portugal’s World Cup qualification

The Manchester United duo helped Portugal look to North Macedonia (Picture: Jose Manuel Alvarez / Quality Sport Pictures / Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo insists that Portugal is in its ‘right place’ after his country booked their place in the 2022 World Cup.

After seeing Italy suffer a loss to North Macedonia last week, missing out on an appearance in Qatar, Portugal were keen to avoid following the same fate.

Portugal met with North Macedonia this evening after beating Turkey 3-1 on Thursday and a brace from Bruno Fernandes ensured a 2-0 win to qualify for the World Cup later this year.

‘Goal achieved, we are in the Qatar World Cup, we are in our right place!’ Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

‘Thanks to all the Portuguese for the tireless support!…