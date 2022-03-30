Cristiano Ronaldo ready for 5th World Cup, Portugal qualify

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his fifth FIFA World Cup appearance this year, as Portugal help Portugal beat North Macedonia in the qualifying playoffs.

Ronaldo assisted Bruno Fernandes for the opener in Porto, before his Manchester United teammate scored again to secure a 2–0 win.

Portugal went into the game as the big favourites, but would have been wary of North Macedonia’s ability to blow up after beating Italy 1-0 in last week’s semi-finals.

But Portugal looked nothing but victory after Fernandes scored in 32 minutes.

Fernandes intercepted a wayward square pass and played a one-two with Ronaldo before passing a low shot to keeper Stoll Dmitrievsky.

Dmitrievsky was beaten again in the second half in 20 minutes when Fernandes scored a penalty …