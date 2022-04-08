Cristiano Ronaldo responds to criticism from Wayne Rooney and Jamie Carragher for Manchester United’s poor timing

Manchester United He is not having his best moments. far from expected, after the return of Cristiano Ronaldo failed to return. He was knocked out of the Champions League in the 16th round and is 22 points behind Premier League leaders, Manchester City, and for now, he is out of the next European Cup season. He also did not do well in the FA Cup after Middlesbrough was knocked out in the fourth round.

Far from calming fans down, last week, former “Red Devils” icon and current Derby Country manager, Wayne Rooneygave his opinion on the subject of Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football program, on which he is a panelist. There Told that Cristiano Ronaldo should leave the team in the next championship, For this he took a photo of himself…