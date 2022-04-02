Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Man Utd’s Premier League match against Leicester City

Manchester United will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for their game against Leicester City, with disease-missing forward Red Devils chasing top four

The Red Devils welcome the Foxes to Old Trafford, who want to continue their push for the top four but will have to do so without their leading scorer. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the team’s last Premier League win against Tottenham before the international break. United currently find themselves sitting in sixth place – four points behind Arsenal in fourth despite playing one game more.

Rangnik told MUTV on Ronaldo’s absence: “Unfortunately he [Ronaldo] It was like the flu…