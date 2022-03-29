Cristiano Ronaldo to seal World Cup pass against Portugal, Macedonia

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, facing Macedonia who have already stunned Italy in the playoffs.

portuguese national team who leads Cristiano Ronaldo looking to get the pass Qatar World Cup 2022 in the final play-off match against North Macedonia This Tuesday and his coach, Fernando SantosAssured that his team would give “everything to be present at the World Championships”.

Portugal coach is confident of victory. In a press conference after the team’s training, he said: “We have good pressure, to be in Qatar.”

after losing Serbia 1-2 and second in their group, the Portuguese team faced last week Turkey And, in a 3-1 win at Estadio do Dragao (Porto),…