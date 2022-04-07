Manchester United are going through tough times and the results have not been as expected. On more than one occasion, Cristiano Ronaldo expressed dissatisfaction with the situation, but he also received questions. Two Premier League giants took aim at the Portuguese who decided not to keep quiet…

The point is that while English club CR7 is going through its first season without a title after a decade of success, criticism is mounting. In this context, it is analyzed whether the 37-year-old striker will be in Ralph Ragnik’s plans for next season and two historic players such as Wayne Rooney and Jamie Carragher have called for his departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s message to the critics of the two giants of the premiere

“I would have to say no… he certainly isn’t…