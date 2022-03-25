Critical Race Theory, Public Schools, and Parental Rights

Today, in Part I of this essay, I explain critical race theory and show how many of its ideas have made their way into public schools across the country, leading to the introduction of anti-CRT education regulations in many states. , The CRT sees values ​​such as “fairness” as tools of repression. It is clear that many public schools are actually incorporating such CRT-inspired ideas into their curricula.

Do parents’ rights to direct their children’s education and upbringing end at the school door? This is effectively decided by the Ninth Circuit. Farm v Palmdale School DistrictA 2005 case in which parents argued that the school district violated their rights by giving elementary school students a questionnaire that…