‘Critical time for our security’: President Joe Biden and European leaders to meet at emergency summit to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels to begin a set of emergency meetings with NATO, the Group of Seven and the European Union to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and how the Allies should respond. The Associated Press,

The meeting comes a day after the US formally determined that Russian troops had committed a war crime in Ukraine, leading to attacks on civilians in Mariupol.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the AP that the coalition must strengthen its defenses to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”

“We gather at a critical time for our own safety,” Stoltenberg told leaders sitting at a large roundtable, the AP reported. “We are united in condemning …