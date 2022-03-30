Criticism for Tielemans: “He is far from the level of his best period”

Wearing the captain’s armband, Yuri Tylemens twice completed ninety minutes against Ireland and Burkina Faso. Former football player and analyst Eddie Snelders takes a closer look at Tylemans’ performance against Burkina Faso sporza,

Snelders indicated that, in his opinion, Tylemans did poorly against Ireland. Snelders saw improvement in the Leicester City midfielder against Burkina Faso, “yet he is far from the level of his best period.” Snelders said that Tieleman is currently in the short term and according to him, it became even more visible without the veteran Red Devils.

“It will be very interesting to see what action he takes next summer,” Snelders said. Youri Tielemans is still under contract with Leicester City, which puts him in tenth place in the Premier League. On Saturday, Tylemans & Co will head to Old Trafford where they will play against No.6 in England, Manchester United.