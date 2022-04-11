Criticism of failure to introduce gradual ban on selling turf

The Environment Department has stated that the proposed ban on the sale of turf was unavoidable because otherwise a nationwide ban on the sale of smoky coal would not have been possible.

Previous governments had sought to introduce a nationwide smoky coal ban, but were always hampered by exemptions for turf, another polluting fossil fuel.

The matter first came to the fore in 2018 when three coal companies, none in the state, warned the then government that if the smoky coal ban was extended, they would challenge the move on the grounds that the state had Burning was not banned. of the other…