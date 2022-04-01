Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights, Live Updates, Videos, Supercoach Score, Nico Hines, Kalin Ponga

The Sharks have registered three consecutive victories after beating the Knights 18-nil with a clinical performance in windy conditions.

Man of the Moment Aiden Tolman celebrated his 300th NRL game milestone with his first attempt of the night as the Sharks took the lead in the 26th minute.

Cronulla extended his lead at the stroke of half-time as Sión Katoa made a brilliant put down.

Nico Hines attempted to convert but circumstances made it difficult. Before he could even line up the kick, he turned to the side and said, “What’s the matter?” According to reporter Lara…