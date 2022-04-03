Crossover between City and Liverpool, Chelsea open against Brentford

Briefly beating Watford (2–0), Liverpool saw Manchester City win the 31st day at Burnley (2–0) on Saturday, while Brentford, with a goal from Christian Eriksson, stumbled heavily on Chelsea (4–0). 1).

Liverpool lead…

Eight days before the clash at the Etihad, Liverpool sent a warning to City that their seat as leader be temporarily removed to start a crucial month of April for them.

Between the quarter-finals of the Champions League and two straight clashes with their Mancunian rival in the league, then the semi-finals of the FA Cup, the Reds’ dreams of a quadruple are largely played out for weeks. come..

Jürgen Klopp’s men will present themselves behind a small point – 72 against 73 – thanks to this success against Pep Guardiola, 18th and first relegated, against Watford.

The legs seem to lack a little more juice, which isn’t much…