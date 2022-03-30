Crowds gather in Melbourne as cricket says final goodbye to Shane Warne

Crowds have started gathering at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the game prepares to bid a final goodbye to Shane Warne.

The former leg-spinner, regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, died earlier this month at the age of 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack while on vacation in Koh Samui, Thailand.

A private funeral has already been held, attended by dozens of celebrities, including former England captain Michael Vaughan, but a state memorial service is being held at Warne’s beloved MCG on Wednesday.

Warne’s first Australian captain Allan Border told Sky…


