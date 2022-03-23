Crown Prince Patronizes Graduation Ceremony of Class 101 of King Faisal Air College Students

Upon the arrival of His Highness the Crown Prince, the royal anthem was played.

After that, the graduation ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Noble Qur’an.

Then the commander of King Faisal Air College gave a speech in which he valued the care of His Highness the Crown Prince for the graduation ceremony of the 101st batch of college students, after they spent more than 3 years in this college of study and rehabilitation, during which they enrolled in a number of study tracks and programs that integrated…