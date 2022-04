Just in case there was any doubt, Adelaide firmly cemented its claim as the first dynasty of NAB AFLW competition, beating Melbourne by 13 points to win its third premiership.

As they say in the Classics, a 4.5 (29) to 2.4 (16) result at the Adelaide Oval was a game of high-intensity stretches.

Adelaide reigned supreme in first, but did not fully capitalize on the scoreboard, while pressure and hard work from Melbourne brought them back into the competition in second.