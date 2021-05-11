ENTERTAINMENT

CRPF is recruiting General Duty Medical Officer, check the details

CRPF has issued recruitment notification for the post of General Duty Medical Officer, GDMO. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website. The candidates are to appear for the round of interview on 15 May 2021.

The CRPF is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 54 posts in the organization. The official information about the same is posted on http://crpf.gov.in.

The interview round will start at 9 am. Candidates are requested to bring all the necessary documents. Documents are to be printed and original copy is also required. Along with this, the candidate should also bring five recent passport size photographs.

The interview round will be followed by a medical round. Interested candidates should have completed their MBBS degree, and also done an internship. For more information, candidates are requested to read the full notification.

Click here for the Pune notice

Click here for Hyderabad notice

Click here to read the full notice for other places

