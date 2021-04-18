LATEST

Crucible players pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh –

Avatar
By
Posted on
Crucible players pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh -

As one of many Authorities’s pilot occasions the venue in Sheffield opened its doorways to followers once more.

Spectators returned to the Crucible on Saturday as Ronnie O’Sullivan began the defence of his World Championship crown.

As one of many Authorities’s pilot occasions, that are getting used to assist England and sport out of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the venue in Sheffield opened its doorways to followers once more.

And the game got here collectively shortly earlier than 3pm to pause the motion and pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Neil Robertson returned to his seat halfway by means of a break of 25 in his match in opposition to Liang Wenbo, and the partition wall was raised to ensure that gamers on the adjoining desk to additionally participate.

MC Rob Walker stated: “We interrupt reside play on the Crucible for a second of nationwide respect and reflection.

“Could I please now ask everybody who is ready to stand and be part of us in a minute’s silence in reminiscence of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh.”

All 4 gamers within the afternoon session – additionally together with Stephen Maguire and Jamie Jones, wore black armbands.

Earlier, six-time world champion O’Sullivan established a 6-3 lead over Mark Joyce within the opening session of the match, whereas Martin Gould and Yan Bingtao are tied at 4-4.

All 4 gamers walked to the desk to applause from the gang, which was set to be at 33 per cent capability for the primary spherical.

With sanitiser stations supplied across the venue, followers had their tickets scanned earlier than sitting in designated seats socially distanced.

World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn tweeted: “Right here we go! Blood sweat and tears however in spite of everything the issues and setbacks we’re getting ready to a return to normality due to the unbelievable efforts of the World Snooker Tour staff.

“My due to everybody concerned. Now sit again and benefit from the best snooker present on earth.”

O’Sullivan was a great distance from his greatest, firing a high break of 70 in a session scattered with errors, together with the final two frames to place himself 4 frames from victory when play concludes on Saturday night.

ID: 443600: cacheID:443600:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:restore:5364:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
25
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
25
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
22
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
20
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top