Crucible players pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

Spectators returned to the Crucible on Saturday as Ronnie O’Sullivan began the defence of his World Championship crown. As one of many Authorities’s pilot occasions, that are getting used to assist England and sport out of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the venue in Sheffield opened its doorways to followers once more. And the game got here collectively shortly earlier than 3pm to pause the motion and pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Neil Robertson returned to his seat halfway by means of a break of 25 in his match in opposition to Liang Wenbo, and the partition wall was raised to ensure that gamers on the adjoining desk to additionally participate.

MC Rob Walker stated: “We interrupt reside play on the Crucible for a second of nationwide respect and reflection.

“Could I please now ask everybody who is ready to stand and be part of us in a minute’s silence in reminiscence of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh.”

All 4 gamers within the afternoon session – additionally together with Stephen Maguire and Jamie Jones, wore black armbands.

Earlier, six-time world champion O’Sullivan established a 6-3 lead over Mark Joyce within the opening session of the match, whereas Martin Gould and Yan Bingtao are tied at 4-4.

All 4 gamers walked to the desk to applause from the gang, which was set to be at 33 per cent capability for the primary spherical.

With sanitiser stations supplied across the venue, followers had their tickets scanned earlier than sitting in designated seats socially distanced.

World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn tweeted: “Right here we go! Blood sweat and tears however in spite of everything the issues and setbacks we’re getting ready to a return to normality due to the unbelievable efforts of the World Snooker Tour staff.

“My due to everybody concerned. Now sit again and benefit from the best snooker present on earth.”

O’Sullivan was a great distance from his greatest, firing a high break of 70 in a session scattered with errors, together with the final two frames to place himself 4 frames from victory when play concludes on Saturday night.