Crusaders Player Rating vs Highlanders

3:55 am, April 01, 2022

The Crusaders hosted the Highlanders on Friday night and were looking to avoid the notoriety of suffering two straight defeats at home.

As in the case of Co Tit, the Highlanders quickly got out of the trenches, but any blow they delivered was responded to by one of the home team. The Crusaders had a slim 17-14 lead at halftime, yet it was anyone’s game.

While there was plenty of industry on the defense in the second spell, both teams’ sharpness fell along the way and the score remained unchanged for the final 40 minutes, with the Crusaders holding firm despite more than double tackles. visitor.