Crusaders Player Ratings vs Chiefs

The Crusaders came back from their first loss of the season by defeating the Chiefs in their rematch in Hamilton with a 34–19 Super Rugby Pacific victory at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Here’s how they rated:

1. Finlay Brevis – 6

Quiet innings for the big man, who smacked well but wasn’t overly active on either side of the ball. Got out in the 46th minute.

2. Cody Taylor – 7.5

Often transported and well distributed. Didn’t go wrong throwing his lineout and he was busy defending, winning turnovers for the Crusaders. Made 13 tackles and completed his impressive performance, which lasted a full 80 minutes, with a decent effort.

3. Ollie Jagger – 6

Affected by being carried in the loose. Made eight tackles out of eight attempts and anchored the scrum well. In the 55th season…