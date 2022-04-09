Crusaders vs Hurricanes Player Rating

2:52 am, 09 April 2022

The valiant efforts of the storm’s big names weren’t enough to break a losing streak in Wellington this afternoon, going down 24-21 to the Crusaders.

They will feel hard with how the game ended, but they only find themselves to blame for how many errors they have to deal with as well as the soft defense on their try line.

It’s a quick turn for the Black and Yellow as they play Moana Pacifica on Tuesday, which looks to be shaping up to be a win if they want to avoid tonight’s opposition at the business end of the season.

Here’s how the storm was rated:

1. Dark Rocket-Stones-5/10

With a short innings to Loosehead and his departure on Oranges. Managed a dozen tackles and did his job on scrum time.

2. James O’Reilly …