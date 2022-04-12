‘Crypto Carnage’ – BitMEX Founder Issues Critical Crash Alert and a Blurred Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Prediction as BNB, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Luna and Avalanche Dive

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other major crypto prices have fallen sharply, raising fears of another crypto crash.

The price of bitcoin – its correlation with the Nasdaq is now back at record lows – is down 15% over the past week, below $40,000 per bitcoin, while ethereum has seen a similar decline. Other major coins including BNB, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Luna and Avalanche have seen sharp declines, with Solana and Luna crashing 30% from this time last week and wiping $300 billion off the combined crypto market.

The crypto sell-off comes as tech stocks freshened by China’s lockdown, Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and…