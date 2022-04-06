The Department of Public Health Mid-West has revealed that in recent weeks there has been an outbreak of Cryptosporidium linked to the establishment of a farm in the Mid-West part of the country.

It is advising members of the public to improve hand washing in and around farm settings to reduce the risk of cryptosporidium infection – washing hands with hot water and soap – and testing and treating well water .

A spokesperson said: “Cryptosporidium is a parasitic disease found primarily in animal feces. Infection primarily occurs through contact with farm animals or their environment, or when people drink water contaminated with animal feces. or touching contaminated objects and then touching their mouth before washing hands.”

Dealing with Cryptosporidium

