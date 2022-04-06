Cryptosporidium warnings around farms in the Mid-West

Following an outbreak of Cryptosporidium in the region in recent weeks, public health officials in the country’s midwest are advising people to improve hand-washing in and around farm settings.

Cryptosporidium is a parasitic disease mainly found in animal feces and infection mainly occurs through contact with farm animals or their environment.

It can cause an outbreak of gastroenteritis, and it can have long-term effects on people with weakened immune systems.

People are also asked to test and treat well water to reduce the risk of cryptosporidium, as infection can occur when people drink water contaminated with animal feces or before touching their mouth with contaminated objects. touch the.

Public Health Mid-West states that alcohol hand sanitizer is not effective against Cryptosporidium…