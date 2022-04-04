Crystal Palace 2-0 Arsenal Live! Ayew Gol – Premier League Match Stream, Latest Scores & Updates Today

63 Minutes: Big opportunity for Arsenal!
Martinelli has made it since the time it came. Lacazette tries to bundle his way through a challenge in the box, it falls for Smith Rowe but he makes a similar effort straight at the goalkeeper. Had to do better
60 minutes: Xhaka is becoming increasingly frustrated. No substitute for the pass, Ayyu wins it back and Zaka again pretends to lose his balance but really just rugby kicks the Crystal Palace man to the ground.
It is good for him to avoid yellow cards.
59 Minutes: Great pass out from Gabriel and Saka has a chance to run into Mitchell.
Cuts to his left foot, works half a yard for the shot but it’s high and wide as he goes for the far corner.
Simon Calling in Selhurst Park
Arsenal…
Read Full News