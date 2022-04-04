Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal live score and result updates: Hosts secure shock Premier League win

April 4, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT

Crystal Palace eased to victory to extend their unbeaten run to seven games and manager Patrick Vieira was pleased with their impressive performance.

He said: “I’m really proud. We played a really good game of football. We defended well and took our chances. We scored in important moments of the game. We needed a big team performance and we did it so we’re really pleased.”

Vieira also mentioned the amazing atmosphere at Selhurst Park. “This football club is all about supporting the team and when we are at home we really feel that,” he explained. “The players were tired but the big difference is the atmosphere and the fans behind the players.”