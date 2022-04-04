Crystal Palace – Arsenal: Official Line-up!

Zapping Hour Mondial Excluded: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mazbury’s Dream XI!
Arsenal are under pressure! Tottenham actually finished fourth after their rendition last night against Newcastle (5-1). So a win is essential for the Gunners to take their rest and their place in the top 4. Be forewarned though, the task will not be easy on the lawns of Crystal Palace, which recently took control of Manchester City.
Discover the official line-ups of both teams without delay!
compositions
diamond palace ,
Come On You Palace#CPFC , #cryers— Crystal Palace FC (@CPFC) 4 April 2022
armory ,
Team news from Selhurst Park…
Ramsdale returns!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) 4 April 2022
Cedric x Tavares both start
Laka leads the line#cryers
in short
