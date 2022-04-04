Crystal Palace dash Arsenal’s top four hopes

The question ahead of this game was how Arsenal would react when Tottenham were replaced in the top four 24 hours ago. The answer caused Mikel Arteta to worry as his side was overwhelmed by a vibrant Crystal Palace.

From the moment Jean-Philippe Mateta took them into the lead in the 16th minute, Patrick Vieira’s team doubled their lead before half-time through Jordan Ayu and then in the second half with a Wilf Zaha penalty. With a convincing victory.

It was a performance that confirmed Palace’s steady improvement under former Arsenal captain – Vieira – while Arteta’s side displayed a dangerous fragility that would give hope to their rivals in the fight for a Champions League spot. Arsenal are out of the top four on goal difference with the game in hand, but…