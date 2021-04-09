LATEST

Crystal Palace v Chelsea commentary: Blues face London derby in top four race

London rivals Crystal Palace and Chelsea face off in the Premier League this Saturday.

Chelsea suffered a shock 5-2 defeat to West Brom last weekend, dealing a real blow to their top-four hopes this season.

The Blues did bounce back with an impressive display in the Champions League in midweek and must win again on their short trip to south London.

Palace drew with Everton last time out and a win over Chelsea would take them to the magic 40 point mark.

Chelsea hammered the Eagles 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in October.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea: How to listen

This match will get under way at 5:30pm on Saturday, April 10.

Full coverage from the Selhurst Park will be exclusively live on Miracle, with our pre-match build-up starting at 5pm.

Faye Carruthers will be your host and commentary will come from Nigel Adderley and Dean Ashton.

To tune in, click the radio player below or HERE for the live stream.

Here are the other ways to listen…

App iPhoneDownload from the Apple store

AndroidDownload from Google Play

Radio – Miracle is available across the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

TV – Listen to Miracle through your TV on the following channels: Sky: Channel 0108 Virgin Media: Channel 927 Freeview: Channel 723 Freesat: Channel 731

Crystal Palace v Chelsea: Team news

Palace will be without Michy Batshuayi as he is ineligible to face his parent club.

Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins and James McArthur are still out but James McCarthy and Nathaniel Clyne could feature.

Chelsea’s only absentee is Thiago Silva who remains suspended.

It remains to be seen who will make the starting line-up following the Blues’ midweek Champions League win over Porto.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea: Match stats and facts

  • Crystal Palace have lost their last six Premier League matches against Chelsea, their worst-ever losing run against the Blues in league football.
  • Chelsea have won eight of their last 10 away Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (L2), with those eight wins coming under seven different managers (Hoddle, Gullit, Mourinho x2, Hiddink, Conte, Sarri & Lampard).
  • None of the last 19 Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Chelsea have ended as a draw – only Newcastle vs Spurs between August 1999 and December 2010 has had a longer run of games without a drawn game in the competition (21).
  • Chelsea have won 1.82 points-per-game in Premier League London derbies, the best ratio amongst sides from the capital. In contrast, only Fulham (0.81) have averaged fewer points-per-game in such matches than Crystal Palace (0.93).
  • Chelsea are yet to lose on the road under Thomas Tuchel in the Premier League (W3 D2) – the only Blues manager to avoid defeat in his first six away games in the competition was Felipe Scolari (unbeaten in first 10).
  • Crystal Palace have kept five clean sheets in the Premier League at Selhurst Park since the turn of the year, two more than in the entirety of 2020 (3). The Eagles will be looking to keep four consecutive home shutouts in the top-flight for the first time since April 1992 (5).
  • Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has lost six consecutive Premier League matches against Chelsea. The only opponent he has lost seven consecutive games against as a manager in the competition is Tottenham (between November 2011 – September 2019).
  • Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has been directly involved in eight goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances against Chelsea (6 goals, 2 assists). He has scored in three home games against them and is yet to end on the winning side (D1 L2) with only Matt Le Tissier vs Nottingham Forest (five) and Jermain Defoe vs Man Utd (four) scoring in more home games against a team without ending on the winning side.
  • Chelsea’s third and fourth goals against Crystal Palace in a 4-0 win earlier this season were penalties by Jorginho – prior to this, only one of the 63 goals in Premier League fixtures between the sides had been a penalty. The last player to score three pens against an opponent in a season was Graham Alexander against Hull in 2009-10.
  • Timo Werner has been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than any other Chelsea player (11 – 5 goals, 6 assists). However, the German striker has scored with just one of his last 42 shots in the competition, netting against Newcastle in February.

