Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – Football Match Report – April 4, 2022

Arsenal’s hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League this season were dealt a blow as they suffered a 3-0 loss to lower-level visitors against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Arsenal were put to a sword by the clinical hosts in the first half, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayu giving Palace a 2-0 lead.

The Londoners improved after the break, with Emil Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard missing out on big chances to get their team back in the match. His waste proved costly as Wilfried Zaha ended the game with a 16-minute penalty from time.

