Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal – Football Match Report – April 5, 2022

Arsenal’s hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish this season were dealt a blow as the below-par visitors suffered a 3-0 defeat against rampant Crystal Palace on Monday.

Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew giving Palace a deserved 2-0 interval lead.

The Gunners improved after the break, with Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard missing big chances to get their team back in the match. Their wastefulness proved costly as Wilfried Zaha put the game to bed with a penalty 16 minutes from time.

