Crystal Palace vs Arsenal highlights: Matteta, Ayyu and Zaha’s goals sink the struggling Gunners

You are welcome football.londonLive coverage of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal at Selhurst Park. We have finally woken up from our sleep due to the international break to see if the Gunners can go within just two points of Chelsea with a win on a difficult ground.

Mikel Arteta, having deservedly won the March Manager of the Month award, will look to replicate last season’s result, ideally in a far less tense fashion. Two late goals from Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners a 3-1 win and kept their European hopes alive. However, it is Champions League football this time on the line.

A win would give Arsenal their sixth consecutive win but Patrick Vieira will do everything possible to prevent his old side from leaving South London…