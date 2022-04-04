Crystal Palace vs Arsenal result: Freewheeling Palace humbled Gunners

Arsenal’s Champions League hopes were dealt a blow at Selhurst Park, as Crystal Palace had too much firepower for the Gunners. Two goals from the first half punished Arsenal with an unnaturally sloppy one, and the visitors found no way out as the home team confidently defended their lead.

Arsenal seemed sloppy from the start, with the usually believable trio of Ramsdale, White and Gabriel looking at an entirely different wavelength. Tierney’s absence made matters worse, with Tavares among the many Arsenal players who had amnesia. The Gunner struggled with the ball and was forced to make mistakes by an aggressive Palace press. The hosts’ compact size meant that Arsenal could not get their attackers into play, and they had to go long and lose the ball, or risk losing…