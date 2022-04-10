Crystal Swing star Mary Burke's husband Mike diagnosed with Parkinson's after speech

Crystal Swing star Mary Burke’s husband Mike diagnosed with Parkinson’s after speech

Crystal Swing star Mary Burke’s husband Mike has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s after his entire body slows down.

The Cork Man lost a lot of weight and had serious bowel problems, his speech was slurred and he had trouble doing everyday tasks like brushing his teeth and getting dressed.

Mike, who works as a general operative at a plant in East Cork, got the news from doctors in October 2021, but it didn’t come as a shock to his family, who had noticed the symptoms he was experiencing. Was doing.

READ MORE: Crystal Swing star Derek Burke’s wedding photos at Middleton marrying Claire McAuliffe

Marie told RSVP Live: “He started feeling extremely unwell about fifteen months ago. He lost a lot of weight and had serious bowel problems.

“People started asking if Mike was unwell, it was …


Read Full News