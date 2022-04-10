Crystal Swing

Crystal Swing’s Mary Burke reveals husband suffers from Parkinson’s

Crystal swing singer Mary Burke has revealed that her husband Mike has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The Cork Man noticed significant changes in his body, including losing a lot of weight, slowing his speech, and finding difficulty performing everyday tasks such as brushing his teeth and getting dressed.

Mike, who works as a general operative at a plant in East Cork, received the diagnosis in October last year – but his family was not surprised by the diagnosis after seeing his symptoms.

Crystal swing singer Mary Burke has revealed that her husband Mike has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Photo: G McDonnell / VIPIRELAND.COM

“About fifteen months ago he started feeling very unwell,” Mary told RSVP.


Read Full News