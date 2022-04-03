CSGO logo points to Fortnite in battle on Reddit Place

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has always found a place on the Reddit place, but the location takes its toll on another popular shooter.

reddit place is back To celebrate April Fools’ Day 2022 and with it come groups of Reddit users who are dedicated to showcasing their community. The r/GlobalOffensive CSGO subreddit is one such group. The community collaborated to create the CSGO logo that occupies the entire upper left corner of the screen, a hotly contested area.

But that is not all. Whether intentional or accidental, the logo gun is pointed directly at the Fortnite logo.

With limited space available at the venue, gaming communities often come together. Pointing a gun to a soldier with a motto,…