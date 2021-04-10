CSK vs DC Dream11 Match Prediction Today VIVO IPL 2021, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury at Wankhede Stadium – trendykendy

ENTERTAINMENT

CSK vs DC Dream11 Match Prediction: In today’s IPL 2021 match we will watch Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both the team will start their IPL 2021 journey through this game.

This year CSK have added some good players to their team. But it is difficult to defeat last year season finalists Delhi Capitals who are looking stronger with their smart captain Rishabh Pant.

The Mumbai Wankhede Stadium is always in favourable condition for the batsmen. As per the matched reports, teams can easily score 180 or above there. Here is the full update about CSK vs DC Dream11 Match Prediction.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Info:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7:30 PM IS

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

Playing XI for CSK vs DC

Chennai Super Kings

Robin Uthappa / Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali / Imran Tahir, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes / Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma

Top Picks for CSK vs DC Dream11 Today’s Match:

Batsmen

Chennai Super Kings: – Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina
Delhi Capitals: – Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Marcus Stoinis.

Bowlers

Chennai Super Kings:- DJ Bravo
Delhi Capitals:- Tom Curran

Top Picks ­

Chennai Super Kings:- Marcus Stoinis
Delhi Capitals:- Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Winner Prediction:

Both teams are strong and have a good team. It can be impossible to predict who will win or who will not. But according to trendy Kendy, it could be possible that CSK wins today’s match.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the author’s understanding, analysis and instinct. While choosing your team, consider the points mentioned and make your decision.

