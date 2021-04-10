LATEST

CSK vs DC: Shaw and Dhawan star as Delhi Capitals cruise past Chennai Super Kings | Cricket News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
CSK vs DC: Shaw and Dhawan star as Delhi Capitals cruise past Chennai Super Kings | Cricket News - Times of India » todayssnews
CHENNAI: The last few months have been a roller-coaster ride for Prithvi Shaw. A below-par tour of Australia saw him lose his place in the national side but the young gun quickly turned things around by scoring a mammoth 827 runs in the subsequent Vijay Hazare Trophy. On Saturday, the 21-year-old opener showed why he is rated so highly as his sparkling innings of 72 from 38 deliveries and the 138-run opening wicket stand with Shikhar dhawan (85, 10×4, 2×6) helped Delhi Capitals cruise past Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Scorecard | As it happened
A stiff target of 189 set by CSK demanded a strong start from the DC openers. Shaw and Dhawan provided just that with their 82-ball blitz. The duo took little time to get going. They were severe on the loose deliveries and pierced through the gaps with surgical precision. Shaw began with a boundary over square-leg in the second ball of his innings. Dhawan too teed off with a four behind point region to signal his intentions. The two matched each shot-for-shot and needed just 4.4 overs to raise the team’s 50. By the time the Powerplay overs concluded, the Shaw-Dhawan pair had knocked off 65 runs from their target and they were just getting started.

The duo’s onslaught left CSK skipper MS Dhoni searching for answers. None of the CSK bowlers were spared. The team’s fielding too didn’t help. Shaw, despite a fantastic knock, was give life twice. He was dropped on 38 and 47 by substitute fielder Mitchell Santner and Ruturaj Gaekwad respectively. Those drops never affected the tempo at which Shaw scored as he raced to his half-century in just 27 balls. Shaw’s sensational innings contained 9 fours and 3 sixes. Dhawan, at the other end, was at his fluent best. The seasoned southpaw was happy to play the second fiddle to Shaw. At the halfway mark, DC were comfortably placed at 99 without loss.

By the time Shaw departed — caught by Moeen Ali at sweeper cover region off Dwayne Bravo in the 14th over — the Mumbai lad had all but sealed the chase in favour of his side. DC soon lost Dhawan – trapped leg-before to Shardul Thakur in the 17th over — but skipper Rishabh Pant (15 n.o.) ensured the chase was concluded with 8 balls to spare.

The first half of play belonged to Suresh raina (54, 3×4, 4×6) whose 39th IPL half-century and a brisk 51-run stand off 28 balls for the 7th wicket between Ravindra Jadeja (26 n.o.) and Sam Curran (34) helped CSK finished with a total of 188 for 7 in their quota of 20 overs. Walking in at 7 for 2, Raina first stitched a 53-run stand along with Moeen Ali (36, 4×4, 2×6) before adding 63 for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for CSK’s innings. After Raina’s departure, the Jadeja-Sam pair provided fireworks towards the end but it proved to be insufficient against the onslaught from Shaw and Dhawan.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
866
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
829
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
806
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
761
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
711
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
674
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
673
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top