CSK vs DC: Shaw and Dhawan star as Delhi Capitals cruise past Chennai Super Kings | Cricket News – Times of India » todayssnews

CHENNAI: The last few months have been a roller-coaster ride for Prithvi Shaw . A below-par tour of Australia saw him lose his place in the national side but the young gun quickly turned things around by scoring a mammoth 827 runs in the subsequent Vijay Hazare Trophy. On Saturday, the 21-year-old opener showed why he is rated so highly as his sparkling innings of 72 from 38 deliveries and the 138-run opening wicket stand with Shikhar dhawan (85, 10×4, 2×6) helped Delhi Capitals cruise past Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.As it happenedA stiff target of 189 set by CSK demanded a strong start from the DC openers. Shaw and Dhawan provided just that with their 82-ball blitz. The duo took little time to get going. They were severe on the loose deliveries and pierced through the gaps with surgical precision. Shaw began with a boundary over square-leg in the second ball of his innings. Dhawan too teed off with a four behind point region to signal his intentions. The two matched each shot-for-shot and needed just 4.4 overs to raise the team’s 50. By the time the Powerplay overs concluded, the Shaw-Dhawan pair had knocked off 65 runs from their target and they were just getting started.

The duo’s onslaught left CSK skipper MS Dhoni searching for answers. None of the CSK bowlers were spared. The team’s fielding too didn’t help. Shaw, despite a fantastic knock, was give life twice. He was dropped on 38 and 47 by substitute fielder Mitchell Santner and Ruturaj Gaekwad respectively. Those drops never affected the tempo at which Shaw scored as he raced to his half-century in just 27 balls. Shaw’s sensational innings contained 9 fours and 3 sixes. Dhawan, at the other end, was at his fluent best. The seasoned southpaw was happy to play the second fiddle to Shaw. At the halfway mark, DC were comfortably placed at 99 without loss.

By the time Shaw departed — caught by Moeen Ali at sweeper cover region off Dwayne Bravo in the 14th over — the Mumbai lad had all but sealed the chase in favour of his side. DC soon lost Dhawan – trapped leg-before to Shardul Thakur in the 17th over — but skipper Rishabh Pant (15 n.o.) ensured the chase was concluded with 8 balls to spare.

The first half of play belonged to Suresh raina (54, 3×4, 4×6) whose 39th IPL half-century and a brisk 51-run stand off 28 balls for the 7th wicket between Ravindra Jadeja (26 n.o.) and Sam Curran (34) helped CSK finished with a total of 188 for 7 in their quota of 20 overs. Walking in at 7 for 2, Raina first stitched a 53-run stand along with Moeen Ali (36, 4×4, 2×6) before adding 63 for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for CSK’s innings. After Raina’s departure, the Jadeja-Sam pair provided fireworks towards the end but it proved to be insufficient against the onslaught from Shaw and Dhawan.