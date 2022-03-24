CSK vs KKR IPL 2022: Strongest predicted XI for Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders in opening game vs CSK | Cricket News

KKR Playing 11: Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be aiming for their third title in the 15th edition of the tournament.

It will be interesting to see what brand of cricket KKR plays under Iyer’s leadership. At least on paper his side is very good.

In Iyer, they have a proven leader while the team is accompanied by all-rounders like Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine. They are expected to be in the starting XI when KKR play Chennai Super Kings (CSK).