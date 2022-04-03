CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Latest Score And Updates: Dhoni, Dube Rescue CSK After Top Order Collapses

Read more

Jordan who took two crucial wickets for just 23.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings. CSK made one change to their playing XI as Chris Jordan came in for Tushar Deshpande. While Jonny Bairstow missed out for Punjab Kings as they made two changes but both of them were Indian players.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. After losing their first two games, Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai are in desperate search of a win in the tournament and their next challenge is against Punjab Kings who will also look to put their campaign back on track. CSK have not lived up to the expectations of people so far and their title defence looked extremely weak in the first…