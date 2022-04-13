CSK vs RCB: Revealed why RCB is wearing in today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on their South Indian rivals, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their 22nd game at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Before the match, Bengaluru players were seen wearing black bands. The reason for this is said to be the death of fast bowler Harshal Patel’s sister a day after the franchise’s match against Mumbai Indians (MI).

He left Bio-Bubble to be with his family during this difficult time. In memory of his late sister, members of the RCB team bandaged up for the game against Chennai.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis won the toss once again and elected to field. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood makes his debut in place of David Willey while Suyash Prabhudesai replaces Harshal.