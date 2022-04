07:03 PM, 09-Apr-2022

Hyderabad got a big win over Chennai

In the 17th match of IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. This is the fourth consecutive defeat for defending champions CSK this season. At the same time, Hyderabad won their first match of the season. The team has played three matches. Batting first after losing the toss…