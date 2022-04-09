CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 Highlights: SRH cruise to eight-wicket win, CSK sink to 4th consecutive defeat

Tripathi wins it with a four and SRH get their first victory. CSK have sunk to their fourth consecutive defeat and remain winless. It’s safe to say that CSK hardly even looked capable of winning this one. Moeen and Rayudu were dismissed almost as soon as they were starting shift gears and then they simply could not put enough on the board. SRH were absolutely clinical in the chase, led by the young Abhishek Sharma, and this bodes well for them for the rest of this tournament. This is just the second time that CSK have lost four games in a row, the last instance of this happening coming in 2010.