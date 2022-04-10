CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings have never had a worse start to their IPL campaign in 2022 than they did. After a fourth loss in as many matches, talks have begun about what the defending champions need to do to survive in the tournament.

After an eight-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, repeated questions about what went wrong for the Super Kings left their head coach Stephen Fleming stunned.

Eventually, he shortened it: “I think it’s clear. Batting, bowling and fielding is what we need to work on. And going forward we improve with batting, bowling and fielding.”