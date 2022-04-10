CSK vs SRH: Neither Is CSK’s Batting Firing Nor Is Their Bowling Looking Sharp

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra criticised underfire Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

SRH defeated CSK by eight wickets to hand them a fourth straight loss at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

CSK vs SRH: CSK suffered their fourth loss in IPL 2022

CSK posted 154/7 as Moeen Ali top-scored with 48 off 35 deliveries and skipper Ravindra Jadeja hit a quickfire 15-ball 23 at the end of the innings. Washington Sundar (2/21) and T Natarajan (2/30) were the best picks of SRH bowlers.

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma scored 75 off 50 balls, his innings was laced with five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 150 and Rahul Tripathi blazed 39 runs in 15 balls as SRH romped to an eight-wicket win…