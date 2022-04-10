CSK vs SRH: Rahul Tripathi Has Got Fixed Batting Position In SRH; In KKR He Used To Bat Everywhere

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel said Rahul Tripathi gets the advantage of batting in a fixed position for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2022. The Maharashtra batter started the new season with a duck against Rajasthan Royals in SRH’s first game but returned with some crucial runs in the next two innings.

Tripathi made 44 off 30 deliveries against Lucknow Super Giants in a losing cause and remained unbeaten on 15-ball 39 against Chennai Super Kings as the Orange Army sealed their first win this season by eight wickets.

Rahul Tripathi’s batting order with KKR in IPL 2021

Tripathi scored 397 runs in 16 innings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021, where he mostly batted at the No.3 position and was slotted at No.4 on a couple of instances. In the final against…