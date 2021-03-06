CSPDCL Mor Bijli Mobile App Download – View CG Electricity Bill / Service List

(Peacock lightning mobile app) – CG Mor Bijli Mobile App is now available to download from Google play store (android) and Apple App Store (iPhone iOS) users. Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had dedicated “CSPDCL Mor Bijlee App – Home Access Power Services” on 6 October 2020. The main objective of this app is to provide public electricity services online. People can now check the link to download Mor Bijli App from Google Playstore and Apple App Store.

CSPDCL Mor Bijli Mobile App Even before surrender, approx. 4 lakh electricity consumers have already downloaded this app And benefiting from it. Chhattisgarh State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) has come up with Mor Bijli mobile application in compliance with the state government policies to provide cheap and quality electricity to consumers.

A number of new features have been added to the new version of the Peacock Lightning app using the latest technology.

Download CG Mor Bijli Mobile App from Google Play Store (Android)

Below is the direct link to download Mor Bijli App from Google Play store for Android smartphone users: –

Download CG Mor Bijli App from Google Play Store

On this page, click the “Install” button to automatically download the CSPDCL Mor Bijli App.

Download CSPDCL Mor Bijlee App from Apple App Store (iPhone iOS)

Here is a direct link for all iPhone iOS users to download the Mor Bijlee app from the Apple App Store – !!! B2% E0% A5% 80-cspdcl-mor-bijlee-app / com.cspdcl.cspdcl_consumer

List of services on Chhattisgarh Peacock electricity mobile app

The new peacock electricity app is the official mobile application for Chhattisgarh State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. This company is a subsidiary of CG State Government. And is the largest power distribution company in the state. People can avail various services on CG Mor Bijli App which are as follows: –

Registering mobile number of consumer with their power consumer number (electricity consumer number). Viewing monthly electricity bill. To pay monthly electricity bills using Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking / Bharat Bill Payment Service / BHIM UPI / Google Pay / PhonePay / Airtel Money / Jio Money / Vodafone M-Paisa through online mode. To check the power consumption pattern of the last 6 months. Power closure complaint facility. Details of electricity bill payment of last 6 months. Details of exemption received in last 6 months through CG State Government under Electricity Bill Half Plan (Electricity Bill Half Plan). Facility to send meter readings. Check Tariff (Electricity Rates) Adding a maximum of 5 subscriber numbers to a single mobile number. Facility to remove previously connected consumer number. Emergency Complaint Service. Service for sharing of Mor Bijli App. Facility to understand bill calculation. Service to apply online for new connection. Facility to create other applications (load change, name change, tariff change, meter or line transfer). Receiving bill and payment details through notification. Feedback / suggestion service.

CG Mor Bijlee Mobile App Launched

CM Bhupesh Baghel has launched CG More electricity mobile app on 6 October 2020 to provide public electricity bill related services through online mode. Mor Bijli App has been prepared by CSPDCL for the first time in its history. This will protect consumers from going to CSPDCL offices for payment of bills and other functions. This application can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store and can avail 16 different types of services.

Benefits of CSPDCL Mor Bijli Mobile App

By using the CSPDCL Mor Bijli Mobile application, consumers can get information about their electricity bills. In addition, people can pay their bills online, lodge complaints about power outages, get information about their last 12 months of electricity bills. Other major benefits include bill payment details for the last 24 months, power consumption pattern for the last 24 months, details of rebates received under the Power Bill Half Plan.

On the CSPDCL Mor Bijli App, people can register meter reading, check information about electricity rates and other features, etc. absolutely free from the comfort of their homes. The dedication e-function was organized from the official residence of the Chief Minister and was attended by ACS (Home), Subrata Sahu, Chairman, Chhattisgarh State Power Companies, CSPDCL MD Harsh Gautam and other senior officials.

