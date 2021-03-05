CTB vs ND Fantasy Prediction: Canterbury vs Northern District New Zealand’s Best Fantasy Choice for ODD | sport

CTB vs ND Fantasy Prediction: Canterbury vs Northern District – 6 March 2021 (Christchurch). Tom Latham, Henry Nichols and Brett Hampton are the best fantasy pics of the game.

Canterbury will take on the Northern Districts in the Kings Ford Trophy final match. The Kings would like to claim the trophy after losing in the finals of the Super Smash League.

The Canterbury Kings won seven of their games in the league-stages, while Northern Districts won six of them. Tom Latham and Henry Nichols have been outstanding in the batting department for the Kings, while their bowling is playing as a unit. Northern Districts defeated the Wellington Firebirds in the Eliminator Finals, and they also have some great players in their ranks. This final game is going to a close.

Pitch report – The average batting score on the Ford Trophy ground this season is 244 runs.

Total Games Played: 3; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 1; Bats 2N d Won: 2

Match Details:

Time:- 6:30 AM IST, live on FANSOD Stadium: – Haggle Oval, Christchurch.

Potential XI for both sides: –

Canterbury – Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConney, Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall.

Northern district – Jeet Rawal, Katenay Clarke, Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Scott Kugleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

Squad must have 5 players

Tom Latham, Henry Nichols, Brett Hampton, Will Williams and Matt Henry.

CTB vs ND Team wicket-keeper

Tom Latham (value 9.5) Will be our wicket-keeper. Latham has scored 263 runs at an average of 65.75 in the tournament, while his strike-rate is 112.39. He is in excellent form.

CTB vs ND Team Batsmen

Jeet Rawal (Price 9), Henry Cooper (Price 8.5), and Joe Carter (Price 8.5) We will have our bats from the northern districts. Rawal has scored 404 runs at an average of 36.72 in the tournament, while Carter has scored 219 runs at an average of 43.80. Cooper scored a century in the last game, and he scored 385 runs in the competition at an average of 55.00. All three are top-order batsmen.

Henry Nichols (value 9.5) and Ken McLure (value 9.5) Canterbury Kings will have our batsmen. Nicholls has scored 238 runs at an average of 79.33 in the competition, while McClure has scored 388 runs at an average of 64.66. Both of them have set fire to the tournament.

CTB vs ND Team all-rounders

Brett Hampton (Price 9.5) We will have an all rounder from the northern districts. Hampton has scored 257 runs in the tournament at an average of 32.12, while bowling has taken 18 wickets.

CTB vs ND Team Bowlers

Sean Davey (value 9), Will Williams (price 8.5), and Matt Henry (price 8.5) Canterbury Kings will have our bowlers. Williams has taken 18 wickets in the tournament, while Dewey and Henry have taken 15 wickets each. All three are on fire.

Anurag Verma (Price 8.5) We will have bowlers from the northern districts. Verma has taken 14 wickets in the tournament, while his economy has been 5.14.

Match Prediction: Canterbury is the favorite to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Henry Nichols and Brett Hampton

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Letham and Will Williams

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on an in-depth and nuanced analysis of the players pitching in the match, a basis for pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide to the match and players.