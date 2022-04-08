Cubs Opening Day: Seiya Suzuki makes strong first impression in win over Brewers

As the stands at Wrigley Field slowly filled with fans bundled in QB Blue, outfielder Seiya Suzuki saw the ballpark come alive for the first time.

He visited Wrigley on a quick trip to Chicago three weeks earlier, before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs.

But even in 44 degree weather, the opening day was different. Suzuki expected to be nervous.

“It was really, really funny,” Suzuki said through an interpreter. “Of all my batsmen, I was able to be myself.”

The Cubs’ 5-4 win against the Brewers on Thursday marked Suzuki’s MLB debut. He went 1-for-2 with two…