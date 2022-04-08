Cubs Siya Suzuki gets first hit of career, already impressed team

Seiya Suzuki said she was not feeling nervous going into Thursday’s season opener.

He certainly looked cool, calm and collected Cubs‘ 5-4 Opening Day win against the Brewers.

“It was really, really fun,” said Suzuki through his interpreter Toy Matsushita. “In all my at-bats, I was able to be myself, so I enjoyed the game today.”

Suzuki drew a 1-for-2 draw with a single, two walk, and a strike out when he made his MLB debut. He batted sixth and fielded correctly.

One of the base hits and walks came against Brewers starter and current NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burns.

“You don’t know what’s going on inside, but he looked as cool as he could be,” Cubs starter Kyle Hendrix said of Suzuki. “Taking the right pitches, great approaches, getting…